'CEO is involved in team selection': KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer makes shocking claim

By ANI

NAVI MUMBAI: After crushing Mumbai Indians with a 52-run win, Kolkata Knight Riders Shreyas Iyer said he is not totally satisfied with the victory and would want to maintain this form in the upcoming games.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul was undone by clinical Kolkata Knight Riders as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

"Very pleased because after losing the last game by a big margin, feels good to come back and win by a big margin is nice. We had a nice start in the powerplay and Venky targeted bowlers well. I personally felt that it wasn't easy to start for a new batter. When we went into bowl, the plan was to hit the right areas and not give room. It is really difficult (to tell players about axings)," said Shreyas Iyer in a post-match presentation.

"Coach and at times, CEO is also obviously involved in team selections. Each and every player takes it well, and they have put in their best efforts. The win was comprehensive, and when I spoke to the players, they were pumped up to win the game today. I'm not satisfied (totally) but want to maintain this," he added.

Batting first, Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana's 43 each for Kolkata and a quick unbeaten 23 by Rinku Singh guided KKR to a respectable total of 165/9. For Mumbai, Jasprit bagged five wickets while Kumar Kartikeya picked up two wickets.

On the other hand, Pat Cummins bagged three wickets in one over to derail MI's hopes while Andre Russell bagged two to guide KKR to a comfortable 52 runs win.

This is Rohit Sharma-led MI's ninth defeat in the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL. While for Kolkata, their 5th win in 12 matches have kept their 2022 campaign alive.