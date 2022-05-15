STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK, GT players wear black armbands as mark of respect for Symonds during IPL game

Symonds played in the IPL for now-defunct Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the final stages of his career.

Published: 15th May 2022 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds (File photo| AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans players wore black armbands as mark of respect for former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who died in a car accident, during their IPL game here on Sunday.

The flamboyant all-rounder died on Saturday night. He was 46 and is survived by his wife and two young children.

Playing for the Chargers, he had slammed a 53-ball 117 not out against Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition in 2008.

An attacking batter, who could also bowl both medium pace and spin and an outstanding fielder, Symonds featured in 26 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is in a successful career between 1998 and 2009.

He helped Australia win the ODI world Cups in 2003 and 2007 and was one of the key members of Australia's Test side in the 2000s.

