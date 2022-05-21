STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport IPL

Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Shaw replaces Lalit Yadav in the must-win game for DC.

Published: 21st May 2022 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Players Retained by Mumbai Indians

Image used for representation

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their final league match of the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

MI made two changes, bringing in Dewald Brevis and Hrithik Shokeen in place of Tristan Stubbs and Sanjay Yadav, while opener Prithvi Shaw returned for Delhi after recovering from a bout of typhoid.

Shaw replaces Lalit Yadav in the must-win game for DC.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Indians Delhi Capitals IPL IPL 15 IPL 2022
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp