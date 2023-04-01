IPL 2023: Bayliss backs Curran, Shahrukh to come good for Punjab

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the 2022 IPL auction, Tamil Nadu middle-order batter and big hitter Shahrukh Khan was the talk of the town. Having been released by Punjab Kings before the auction, he was once again signed by the same franchise for Rs 9 crore and was expected to make an impact in the coming season. However, he got to play only in eight games and managed 117 runs at a paltry 16.71.

In the domestic season that followed, Khan’s poor run continued as he was not able to make an impact for this state. As another season beckons on the franchise, all eyes are on the TN batter, especially in the absence of their star opener Jonny Bairstow who will be missing the season due to injury. This time, the middle-order bat will have more responsibility on his shoulders, but more importantly, it seems like he has the backing of the team management to come good.

Head coach Trevor Bayliss said as much ahead of their opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The former England coach backed Khan and Liam Livingstone to step up for the franchise this season. “Shahrukh looks in good form, he is hitting the ball well and hard. Livingstone is one of those players who are not with us here just at the moment but we are hoping to have him with us very shortly,” Bayliss told the reporters in Mohali on Friday.

A team that is filled with bonafide T20 stars, added Sam Curran to their side, having paid the highest price in the history of the tournament. Reiterating the role of the all-rounder in the setup, Bayliss said that they are hoping that Curran would be the X-factor for them. “I think before I came on board, they recognised, after the last season, that they need someone to finish the innings off and our tactic at the auction was to get an all-rounder who could bat towards the end of an innings but is also able to bowl. The idea was to get an international all-rounder and we are hoping that Sam Curran will be that player for us. He has done pretty well in international cricket and in the last (T20) World Cup. We are quite happy that we got him on board.”

While Bairstow is ruled out for the entire season, Punjab will also not have the services of Kagiso Rabada and Livingstone for the first few games. In their absence, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will be looking at the young Indian players to rise to the occasion. “We have got about three guys who are unavailable from the original squad at the moment who would be hard to replace and these are good international players. But it is an opportunity for other players to make a name for themselves.”

