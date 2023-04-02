Home Sport IPL

CSK coach’s views on loss, MS and more

Fleming explained that Dhoni was nursing from a sore knee during the pre-season days and what unfolded on Friday evening was mere cramps.

Published: 02nd April 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni

Veteran cricketer MS Dhoni (Photo | IPL)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings are a team that generally has a sedate start, peaks at the right time to make it to the playoffs. But with a ninth-finish season and with all the teams having a new-look squad, CSK needs to put behind the loss against Gujarat Titans on Friday and move ahead. CSK coach Stephen Fleming, too, insisted that his team could have performed better against Gujarat, adding that the team would perform better in the coming matches.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who made 92 off just 50 balls was the star performer for CSK in the season opener. But the rest of the team could not rally around him and make good contributions. “We thought we were a little bit short. Ruturaj played a great hand, but around him, we just didn’t capitalise on the couple of positions we got into. They (Gujarat) bowled well from 12 to 16 overs and we couldn’t get that final push that we needed. 180 is a good score, but we were in a position where we could have got 190-200 runs. We were probably a little bit match underdone,” said Fleming after his team’s defeat on Friday night.

There were some talks and concerns about Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s participation in the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions, but CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had brushed aside the rumours and Dhoni did play in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday evening. However, during the match, Dhoni awkwardly landed on his injured knee and was then seen grimacing in pain. Dhoni, however, continued playing but the sight of that injury left many fans concerned.

Fleming explained that Dhoni was nursing from a sore knee during the pre-season days and what unfolded on Friday evening was mere cramps. “He (Dhoni) was always playing. Not sure where that story came from. He was nursing a sore knee throughout the month of pre-season, but on Friday it was just cramps, it wasn’t the knee. He’s not going to be as quick and nimble as he was 15 years ago but he is still a great leader of the side and even with the bat, he is still going to play a part. He knows his limitations and he is a valuable player to have on the field. He (Dhoni) is a legend,” clarified Fleming.

The New Zealander was all praise for fast bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who made his IPL debut on Friday. The 20-year-old became CSK’s fourth youngest debutant and finished with figures of 4-0-36-3. He got the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. “There has been some big improvement. His first-class work has been a lot more consistent. There are areas he still needs to work on till you are comfortable. Playing in front of 100 thousand people on your debut is a big ask. He did well, but there were some lapses, which is going to come with a young player. But getting a game and getting some wickets under his belt is huge for him,” complimented Fleming.

Fleming also revealed that all-rounder Ben Stokes is making good progress from his knee injury. He, however, added that apart from nursing his injury, the England international also needs some time to get back his bowling rhythm.

Stokes played as a specialist batter for CSK against Titans. “He had a fair time off between the last Test match and getting here. And he had some medical work done on the knee. We want to do the right thing by making sure that he’s a 100 percent ready to go. He’s not there yet and that includes bowling form. We are working closely with him, but he’s making really good progress,’’ informed Fleming.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings Gujarat Titans Stephen Fleming MS Dhoni
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp