Home Sport IPL

CSK seek home comfort at Chepauk

Dhoni-led side will face Lucknow Super Giants in their second match of the season on Monday

Published: 03rd April 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings. Image for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A confident-looking Lucknow Super Giants, who registered a convincing victory against Delhi on Saturday, will take on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. On the other hand, Chennai, who lost their opening match against Gujarat Titans, would like to make amends when they face the Lucknow franchise. Chepauk is the den of CSK and with the support of fans, the four-time champions would look to capitalise on familiar conditions to open their account.

Although Lucknow had a good start their skipper KL Rahul underplayed their win and wanted to take one match at a time. ''It was a great start. We were clueless about the pitch (Lucknow), nice way to start. We'll take confidence from this win (against Delhi). We are not going to make too much of it (win), we'll take confidence from it. It's T20 cricket, you need to turn up every day and be ready for the fight. We don't want to think too much about this win,'' said Rahul after the win.

CSK will once again want Ruturaj Gaikward to give them a good start. Riding on a good domestic white-ball season, Gaikwad slammed a polished 92 against Gujarat. Gaikwad, who trained at Chepauk along with the CSK team, looks forward to playing in home conditions. '' Yes, I am in a good space. Hoping to contribute in whichever way I can to the team. I think everyone is excited to play at Chepauk. When I came to know there will be home and away games I was looking forward to playing at the newly renovated stadium. I am sure everyone in the group is also excited because fans will be back, we are hoping to have a full house,'' said Gaikwad.

Speaking on safe targets, Gaikwad said, ''It is difficult to say what would be a safe total beforehand. The surfaces are mostly good for batting, but one can think about the total only as the match progresses. We have to first play a few overs, and have a feel of the wicket. Sometimes the opponent bowlers may bowl well, sometimes the wicket may be sticky. So we have access to all these things.

Rahul hinted that they will field the same playing XI. ''Our team (choice) gives great depth in bowling and batting. I thought we were 30 runs above par. The way Kyle (Mayers) batted and we took an aggressive approach against the spinners and put them (Delhi) under pressure. I thought they (Delhi)  started well, but we came back well. It was Wood's day (5 wicket haul) against Delhi, it's a dream for a fast bowler and a team. He made it count. Overall, the bowling group did well and put pressure on the batters,'' said Rahul, indicating that this could be the tempo for the remaining games to come.

Despite a superb knock from Gaikwad, CSK batters could not capitalise as they failed to post a big total against Gujarat. CSK coach Stephen Fleming hoped that his team would do better against Lucknow. ''We thought we were a little bit short. Ruturaj played a great hand, but around him, we just didn't capitalize on the couple of positions we got into. They (Gujarat) bowled well from 12 to 16 overs and we couldn't get that final push that we needed. 180 is a good score, but we were in a position where we could have got 190-200 runs. We were probably a little bit match underdone," said Fleming.

Chennai will look forward to England's Ben Stokes and ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja contributing more to the team's success. The last time Jadeja played at Chepauk, he had a five-wicket haul against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy. Although it was a red ball game he varied the pace well, bowled stump to stump and foxed the strong Tamil Nadu batting line-up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Super Kings MA Chidambaram Stadium
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp