IPL 2023: 'Yellove' is in the air at Chepauk

Archita Raghu By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Walajah Road erupts into infectious whistles and cheers as fans, decked in the sorely-missed yellow, eagerly await the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the recently refurbished MA Chidambaram Stadium, after around 1,420 days. As the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League began on March 31, cricket lovers in the city unite to watch their team led by MS Dhoni return to their home base to take on the Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG.)

The streets leading to the country’s second oldest stadium are peppered with hawkers selling merchandise — t-shirts for Rs 200, caps for Rs 50, flags for Rs 70. The blue LSG shirt is almost a reckless rarity here.

Near the main gate, the suburban line rattles past from above, and passengers at the doors scream in solidarity. In the afternoon, cricket fans thronged the area despite busy schedules; some attend Zoom calls on their tablets while a few laughing video-call home. No amount of sweat or sweltering sun is dampening the spirits of the city’s fanbase.

It certainly doesn’t affect the enthusiasm of Jyoshna C, a self-proclaimed die-hard cricket fan, at her first live match. The law student, with a yellow heart on her cheek, recalls walking up and down on the sidewalk of the area with wistful dreams of entering MA Chidambaram Stadium. “We would watch the match on Hotstar while listening to sounds from the stadium. But today, I bought the tickets at black for Rs 4,000. We expect CSK to win obviously, and we have hope because they’re a team that makes us wait till the last moment,” she shares.

(Photo | PTI)

Dhoni devotion

Outside the gates, there are snaking lines of yellow-shirted fans, their backs numbered 7, a proud homage to the team captain. Among them is VIT student Swathee C. “I don’t care if CSK wins or loses, I’m here for MSD and I can cross this off my bucket list as I’ll be seeing him a hundred metres away now,” she says adding that having CSK in the city feels like having relatives home.

Logistics company employee Sabarish S mentions, perhaps, it’s a good time for Dhoni to retire as this may be the last match to see him. He adds that “this is the first time they’re opening the stands. Usually, the sunlight glares but the new ones have a better seating arrangement.”

As rumours of the captain’s last match make the rounds on social media, not all fans are convinced. “The media has been announcing the cricketer’s retirement for years but he’s in supreme form,” says IT professional Vijay, who has seen most IPL matches at the stadium since 2008. He’s sure this’ll be a special one after the four-year break. Either way, fingers crossed, he signs off.

Free metro rides and shuttle

The match hype thrums underground too with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) offering free rides to Government Estate for those with tickets. From the station, a small bus shuttles fans to the stadium. Vadapalani, Nandanam, Thirumangalam, Wimco Nagar and Government Estate metro stations have live viewing areas, a periodic announcement gently reminds commuters, adding that services are extended till 1 am.

