IPL 2023: Pacers take centre stage in Delhi

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is something thrilling about watching a pacer bowling heat. It’s irresistible theatre, one of the highest forms of art on a cricket field. That art has already been on display a few times already in the nascent 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mark Wood, bowling pure gas in Lucknow’s opener against Delhi Capitals, picked up a five-for.

When Morne Morkel, one of the franchise’s support staff, was asked about the kind of inputs he has given to the English pacer, he replied: “There’s a lot to like about Mark Wood, he’s bowling at 150, that aggressive length... he’s been picked for a reason. He’s bowling pace. Make use of that as best as possible and target certain batters to really go and express himself.”

It seems like that sort of license has been given to pacers up and down the IPL paddock. Alzarri Joseph can crank it up even on unresponsive pitches. On a pitch with pace and bounce, he’s capable of releasing low-flying projectiles. The Delhi batters found that the hard way after the champions inserted them in. He had the batters on a string, making them dance to his fiery tunes. He twice hit the helmet while constantly bowling at over 145kmph and sometimes threatening to breach the 150 kmph mark.

The fast-bowling exhibition began in earnest off the very second ball itself. Mohammed Shami, who doesn’t challenge the speed gun in the way a Joseph does, beats David Warner for pace and gets his stumps. But the bails remain intact. Never mind. Later in the spell, an awkward Prithvi Shaw attempt at playing a pull brings the first wicket. He then produces his party piece as Mitchell Marsh plays on. Both are 140+.

Not to be outdone, Joseph removes both Warner and Rilee Rossouw off successive balls. The speed gun shows 145+ for both, with the latter’s wicket sure to find its way into highlight’s packages for many years. The pace, disconcerting bounce and the unsure fending to gully is scenes one would associate from a Test in Australia. Gujarat once again show why their pace attack is really an all-terrain attack as Josh Little and Yash Dayal complete the quadruplet. Rashid Khan picks up three but they are junk wickets; it’s Shami and Joseph’s evening all the way.

Then, Anrich Nortje embraced the stage. The beauty of his brand of bowling is you can feel it via your TV screen. It’s unbridled, raw and in your face. There is no movement in the air, no seam off the surface but you don’t need those if you can hurry batters with 150 kmph grenades. Both Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill — yes, Gill — lose their stumps to two Nortje deliveries that ought to be hanged as a GIF in the Louvre. Both of them are deliveries that’s slanted into the batters but are just beaten by pace. It’s just that kind of a night. Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 162/8 in 20 ovs (Warner 37, Patel 36; Rashid 3/31, Shami 3/41) lost to Gujarat Titans 163/4 in 18.1 ovs (Sudharsan 62 n.o; Nortje 2/39).

