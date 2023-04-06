Home Sport IPL

I&B min cautions media outlets against advertisements promoting betting websites

The ministry has also objected to the promotion by a specific betting platform encouraging the audience to watch a sports league on its website.

Published: 06th April 2023 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

An Image of the IPL trophy used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | BCCI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, the Ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) on Thursday advised media entities, media platforms and online advertisement intermediaries to refrain from carrying advertisements or promotional content of betting platforms.

The advisory has been issued after the ministry observed advertisements and promotional content published in the newspapers.

"The ministry has taken strong exception to the recent instances of mainstream English and Hindi newspapers carrying advertisements and promotional content of betting websites. The Advisory has been issued to all media formats, including newspapers, television channels, and online news publishers, and showed specific examples where such advertisements have appeared in the media in recent times," read a press statement issued by the ministry.

The ministry has also objected to the promotion by a specific betting platform encouraging the audience to watch a sports league on its website, which prima facie appears to be in violation of the Copyright Act, 1957.

ALSO READ | Fantasy Sports revenue to rise 30-35 per cent to Rs 2,900-3,100 crore this IPL season

While emphasizing on the legal obligation as well as the moral duty of the media, the advisory refers to provisions of the Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council which mentions that "newspapers should not publish an advertisement containing anything which is unlawful or illegal...", and further that "the newspapers and periodicals should scrutinize the advertisement inputs from ethical as well as legal angles in view of the editor's responsibility for all contents including advertisement, under Section 7 of PRB Act, 1867. Revenue generation alone cannot and should not be the sole aim of the Press, juxtaposed with much larger public responsibility".

The ministry earlier issued similar advisories in the months of June and October last year stating that betting and gambling is illegal, and hence direct or surrogate advertisements of such activities fall foul of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the Press Council Act 1978, Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and other relevant statutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPL betting
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp