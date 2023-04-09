Good day at office for Chennai Super Kings

By ENS & Agencies

CHENNAI/GUWAHATI: Chennai Super Kings put up a tidy show to beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Electing to field first, CSK bowlers, especially spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santer, did very well to restrict Mumbai to 157/8. Ishan Kishan (32) started off on a bright note before being dismissed by Jadeja. From thereon, MI batters could never get going as Jadeja and Santer dominated the proceedings.

In reply, CSK lost a wicket in the first over itself with Devon Conway losing his stumps against Jason Behrendorff. But Ajinkya Rahane, who was making his first appearance for the season, turned the tide in Chennai’s favour. His 27-ball 61 handed a solid platform for the visiting team. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (40 n.o) played a watchful inning to guide the team home.Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 157/8 in 20 ovs (Ishan 32, David 31; Jadeja 3/20, Santer 2/28, Tushar 2/31) lost to Chennai Super Kings 159/3 in 18.1 ovs (Rahane 61, Gaikwad 40 n.o).

Another loss for DC

Earlier in the first match, Delhi Capitals’ ‘Summer of Horrors’ continued as they crashed to a 57-run loss against Rajasthan Royals, completing a hat-trick of one-sided defeats in this edition of IPL. While Yashasvi Jaiswal reaffirmed his status as the brightest talent among India’s gen-next batters with a superb 60, Jos Buttler showed no signs of finger pain en route a chiselled 79 in Rajasthan Royals’ challenging 199 for 4 after David Warner committed a tactical ‘harakiri’ by opting to field on a batting wicket.

Warner couldn’t be blamed as his pencil-thin Indian batting unit was put on its haunches as they managed only 142 for 9 in the end after being out-batted by the two Royals openers with Shimron Hetmyer adding a bit of icing on the cake.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 199/4 in 20 ovs (Buttler 79, Buttler 60) bt Delhi Capitals 142/9 in 20 ovs (Warner 65; Chahal 3/27, Boult 3/29).

