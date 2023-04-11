Home Sport IPL

Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes best IPL season after strong start

Jaiswal, who managed totals around 250 each in the last two editions, seems well-placed to have his finest IPL yet with the bat, which follows a successful run in domestic cricket.

Published: 11th April 2023 04:11 PM

Rajasthan Royals's Yashasvi Jaiswal.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With 125 runs in three matches at 41.66 including two half-centuries, Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made his best start yet to the IPL, in the company of England giant Jos Buttler, from whom the youngster is learning more than just cricket.

The left-handed batter made 315 runs at 45 from five Ranji Trophy games with a highest of 162 and smacked 213 for the Rest of India against Madhya Pradesh in the Irani Cup in early March this year.

Jaiswal told PTI in an exclusive interview that a successful run in domestic cricket has helped him make a strong start to the IPL.

"One hundred per cent, it gives me an amazing (amount of) confidence of playing in different conditions and situations. I have been in different situations so many times and I have drawn confidence from it to go out there and express myself," he said.

The presence of Buttler in the RR camp and his relationship with such a senior figure, England's captain in limited-overs cricket, has had a strong impact on the 21-year-old.

"In the powerplay, as Jos bhai always says, we have to have good intent and cricketing shots. I just try and follow that. I keep learning (a lot) from him, different shots and (having) different mindsets which has really helped me to improve my game as a player," he said.

"Also, seeing him outside of the game, how he goes about (in his life), what he does. I learn from all that and put it in my lifestyle too to improve my career," Jaiswal added.

The young batter said RR will try to replicate their actions and processes from last IPL, wherein they made it to the final.

"The best thing was the environment we had. Everyone was aware of their roles and was trying to follow that. We kept backing and supporting each other and giving it our all to achieve one goal. We are trying to the same this year and try our best (to make the final)," he said.

The left-handed batter from Mumbai says having the right mindset is crucial for him while switching between formats.

"It is not as tough, I think it is about the mindset. I know how much I have learned as I have been playing with both the white ball and the red ball. I have played a mix of T20 and one-dayers so often.

"I know how to convert (into big knocks). Also, the practice sessions before the match are also very important. I am fine with training for one or two days before a game," he said.

"My mindset is all about how I am going to approach (a game) mentally, how I am going to play my shot on certain balls and what shots I can play in different situations, all of that make a great impact on my game," Jaiswal added.

The ultimate goal for the young player, who is also working on his leg-spin, is to play for India and Jaiswal does not want to restrict himself.

"I have worked on my fitness and skills to improve all my shots and areas. I am also working every day to improve as a leg-spin bowler, but I know it needs a lot of improvement before I get to bowl in the IPL.

"I am aiming for all formats. I am trying to play as much as I can, I am not thinking of one format in particular," he said.

