IPL 2023: Chennai boy Ashwin spins it in RR’s favour

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Ravindra Jadeja said that the surface could be on the slower side for the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the eve of the game, it was a hint of what to expect. It was the same strip that was used for the ODI between India and Australia at the venue last month. That CSK skipper MS Dhoni, repeated the same words at the toss only reaffirmed the nature of the pitch.

R Ashwin’s all-round effort proved to be

the difference for RR against CSK on

Wednesday | ASHWIN PRASATH

The way RR’s innings progressed — the pitch had slowed down — before Shimron Hetmyer’s late blitz (unbeaten 30 off 18 balls) took them to 175/8 was proof of how the second innings was going to pan out. A tricky wicket where quality spinners will have a field day. Jadeja had already had his with 2/21 from four overs and when CSK came into bat, it was the turn of Ashwin to dip into his magic tricks. Having had a taste of how the surface was when he was batting — Ashwin struggled to get going early on before breaking free against Akash Singh, scoring 30 off 22 — the ace off-spinner knew exactly what he needed to do. And he was in good company with Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa for company.

However, they were always going to be supporting artists. At Chepauk, Ashwin is the protagonist with the ball. After all, no one knows this ground better than him among the 24 players who took the field on the day. Such was the situation that he had to be brought on early in the powerplay. Ajinkya Rahane hit Ashwin for a six as the over went for 10 runs, but that seldom told the story of the contest. The off-spinner was tossing up the ball, varying his lines and lengths, inducing edges.

But when he came back for his second over, CSK were 76/1 after nine overs and he had a challenge on his hands, literally. The dew was such that he had to wipe the ball clean almost after every delivery. And this time, he got the better of Rahane, who tried a premeditated sweep to a carrom ball and was trapped on the pads to be adjudged LBW. But it was the third over that showed what an artist Ashwin is with the ball.

Shivam Dube was on strike. Ashwin bowled a short-of-length delivery outside off and it was hit back to the bowler. Next one, a very similar but wider delivery seeing Dube coming down the track. He tried to cut but failed to make any connection. A dot ball. The next ball was quick and a touch flatter down the leg. A traditional off-break followed that was hit down the ground for four. Ashwin went wider, a sharp turn outside off resulting in a wide. At this point, he had drawn Dube forward and across enough to plant a seed. Then came the fast arm ball that hit the pads and before even he knew it, Dube was on his way back to the pavilion (Hawkeye had it as missing leg but that was largely academic). The sequence of the four deliveries was pure sporting theatre demonstrating.

