IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya fined for Gujarat Titans' slow over rate 

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over-rate is proving to be an issue with several games stretching past the four-hour mark.

Published: 14th April 2023 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya. (File photo |PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Punjab Kings here.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Pandya was fined Rs.12 lakh," an IPL media advisory said on Friday.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans registered a comfortable six-wicket win over Punjab Kings riding on Mohit Sharma's 2/18 and Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 on Thursday.

Previously, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson were fined the same amount for maintaining a slow over rate in their respective matches against Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

The win, Gujarat Titans' third of the season, helped them claim the third spot on the points table while Punjab Kings are sixth with four points from as many matches.

