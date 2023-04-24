Royal touch: Max force to the fore

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League is a vibe. In the past, watching him bat for two months a year during the summer has been a rollercoaster experience. He will reverse sweep someone in front of square before holing out to long off the very next ball. From dropping your jaw in one moment, you will be pulling your hair next. Such has been the reputation he had built from years 2015-2020 that every time he fails, the question of his value for the money franchise paid him props up on social media.

So much that it happened this season too, despite having scored over 1000 runs in his last 35 matches at an average of 36.79 while striking at 159.73 since he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2021 season. The franchise had signed him up for Rs 14.25 crore, and that had seemed to become the talking point each time he failed to deliver. Perhaps, a poor run that lasted several years along with the inexplicable frustration that comes with watching him get out playing a ramp shot or a reverse sweep or a ugly hoick against the spin off a leg-spinner could have been the reason.

That is in no way the reflection of the impact Maxwell has had in the IPL for RCB. The numbers tell as much. He was their leading run scorer in 2021 and third on the list the year after. His role in the middle-order is essentially the backbone of RCB's batting. In fact, one might even put their foot down and say he has taken forward the role that AB de Villiers had played for the team. Come in at No 4, take on the bowling attack irrespective of the situation and dictate the direction in which the contest progresses. This No 4 position is something that did not come to him easily. For far too long he was batting down the order before getting that role this year on a regular basis. To say that he is enjoying it would be an understatement. He has scored 194 runs from 94 balls at a strike rate over 200 in five innings in that position.

"Whenever I've batted at No 4, I've generally played well. I think the pressure, the new ball swinging, it's a pretty familiar role that I played. Especially for Australia, I've played that role many times. I think I have a really clear mindset, the role that I have to play," he had said after the match against Chennai Super Kings where he scored 76 runs from 36 balls.

On Sunday, he was in a tricky position when he came out to bat at No 4 for RCB against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli was out for a first ball duck, Shahbaz Ahmed, too, had gotten out to Trent Boult and RCB were 12/2 in the third over. Maxwell walked in and smashed the left-arm pacer for a boundary off the very first delivery he faced. He hit another four between point and third-man in the over and soon the momentum was back with RCB.

When R Ashwin came on, Maxwell took on the long-standing rival to hit a four and a six. The peak Maxwell moment came when he switched his stance to reverse sweep Yuzvendra Chahal for a six over point. Jason Holder, too, wasn't spared as Maxwell went past his fifty in no time. As has been the case for the better part of his career, Maxwell fell to what he does best — a reverse sweep off Ashwin that went straight to short-third man. He scored 77 runs from 44 balls before RCB crumbled in the last five overs where they added just 33 runs for five wickets.

RCB went on to win by seven runs in the end and Maxwell was the Player of the Match. Maxwell will continue to play his reverse sweeps and judgements will be passed whenever he fails, but the value he adds is undeniable. For he is in fact one of the most valuable players on the field.

CHENNAI: Glenn Maxwell in the Indian Premier League is a vibe. In the past, watching him bat for two months a year during the summer has been a rollercoaster experience. He will reverse sweep someone in front of square before holing out to long off the very next ball. From dropping your jaw in one moment, you will be pulling your hair next. Such has been the reputation he had built from years 2015-2020 that every time he fails, the question of his value for the money franchise paid him props up on social media. So much that it happened this season too, despite having scored over 1000 runs in his last 35 matches at an average of 36.79 while striking at 159.73 since he joined Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2021 season. The franchise had signed him up for Rs 14.25 crore, and that had seemed to become the talking point each time he failed to deliver. Perhaps, a poor run that lasted several years along with the inexplicable frustration that comes with watching him get out playing a ramp shot or a reverse sweep or a ugly hoick against the spin off a leg-spinner could have been the reason. That is in no way the reflection of the impact Maxwell has had in the IPL for RCB. The numbers tell as much. He was their leading run scorer in 2021 and third on the list the year after. His role in the middle-order is essentially the backbone of RCB's batting. In fact, one might even put their foot down and say he has taken forward the role that AB de Villiers had played for the team. Come in at No 4, take on the bowling attack irrespective of the situation and dictate the direction in which the contest progresses. This No 4 position is something that did not come to him easily. For far too long he was batting down the order before getting that role this year on a regular basis. To say that he is enjoying it would be an understatement. He has scored 194 runs from 94 balls at a strike rate over 200 in five innings in that position. "Whenever I've batted at No 4, I've generally played well. I think the pressure, the new ball swinging, it's a pretty familiar role that I played. Especially for Australia, I've played that role many times. I think I have a really clear mindset, the role that I have to play," he had said after the match against Chennai Super Kings where he scored 76 runs from 36 balls.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On Sunday, he was in a tricky position when he came out to bat at No 4 for RCB against Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli was out for a first ball duck, Shahbaz Ahmed, too, had gotten out to Trent Boult and RCB were 12/2 in the third over. Maxwell walked in and smashed the left-arm pacer for a boundary off the very first delivery he faced. He hit another four between point and third-man in the over and soon the momentum was back with RCB. When R Ashwin came on, Maxwell took on the long-standing rival to hit a four and a six. The peak Maxwell moment came when he switched his stance to reverse sweep Yuzvendra Chahal for a six over point. Jason Holder, too, wasn't spared as Maxwell went past his fifty in no time. As has been the case for the better part of his career, Maxwell fell to what he does best — a reverse sweep off Ashwin that went straight to short-third man. He scored 77 runs from 44 balls before RCB crumbled in the last five overs where they added just 33 runs for five wickets. RCB went on to win by seven runs in the end and Maxwell was the Player of the Match. Maxwell will continue to play his reverse sweeps and judgements will be passed whenever he fails, but the value he adds is undeniable. For he is in fact one of the most valuable players on the field.