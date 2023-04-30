IPL 2023: Battle of kings as Chennai face Punjab test at home

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings are a different side at home. The MS Dhoni-led team, over the years, has learnt to take victory and defeat equally and go about the process in a professional manner.

They understand that in the shortest format of the game, all that matters is how well you play on a given day. As they get ready to take on Punjab Kings on Sunday afternoon at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, all eyes are on the spinners and their role against the other Kings in the league.

The home side is coming into the contest on the back of a 32-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals and going by what their head coach had to say about the performance, the message seems to be that openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad must make the best use of the powerplay.

With the contest being an afternoon game, the duo must also counter the sultry conditions. Once they have a feel of the conditions, things should look good.

However, the central figure of the clash against Punjab is likely to be the spin trio led by Ravindra Jadeja. What Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali do with the ball will be crucial given there will be no dew whatsoever.

In the pace attack, Tushar Deshpande had a long stint at the nets, where he was seen bowling a wicket-to-wicket line. He will have to provide the early breakthroughs that CSK are searching for. “Home games are massively important,” said CSK bowling coach Eric Simons.

“We saw what happened the last game, Rajasthan knew exactly how to plan the conditions and it takes a while for the opposition to adjust. I don’t think a team has got as good a record at home as CSK has and that’s one of the advantages. We’ve got a team that understands our conditions tactically and all the rest is built for the conditions in many ways. So, winning at home is very important,” he added.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings, who conceded over 250 runs against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, have an uphill task in hand. While their bowling attack will be looking to regroup quickly, the other issue they have is their rigid approach with the batting order.

Despite chasing an improbable score, they did not promote Liam Livingstone or Shahrukh Khan to take the game head-on. Their batting coach Wasim Jaffer justified it saying that their top order is fixed.

“We also wanted to maintain a left-right combination throughout. Also, someone like Livingstone hadn’t played a lot of cricket, (Sikandar) Raza had done well for us and that’s why he was promoted,” said Jaffer.

However, keeping the conditions in mind, Punjab might have to be a lot more flexible if they are keen to dominate CSK at their home ground.

