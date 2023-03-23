Home Sport IPL

IPL 2023: Now, captains can name playing XI after toss

The IPL joins the SA20 as the second T20 franchise event to permit teams to disclose their starting lineup following the toss.

Published: 23rd March 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

IPL Trophy

An Image of the IPL trophy used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | BCCI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Team captains in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will walk in with two different team sheets before handing in their final Playing XI after the toss, reported ESPNcricinfo. One of the main changes from the previous season in the IPL's playing rules will soon be communicated to the teams.

The adjustment would allow teams to select their best XIs based on whether they end up batting or bowling, with the appropriate impact player included, the IPL stated in an internal statement describing the numerous modifications to playing conditions.

"Currently the captains have to exchange the team lists before the toss. This has been changed to exchange of teams immediately post the toss, to enable teams to choose the best XI depending on whether they are batting or bowling first. It will also assist the teams to plan for the impact player," ESPNcricinfo reported.

Hence, the IPL joins the SA20 as the second T20 franchise event to permit teams to disclose their starting lineup following the toss. Teams list 13 players on the squad sheet for the SA20, which recently held its maiden season, before declaring their final XI after the toss.

The IPL has adopted a similar strategy currently, with another crucial element being neutralising the influence of dew, which has historically had a significant impact on matches at various Indian grounds, negatively affecting teams that bowl second.

Other IPL playing condition tweaks

  • Over rate penalty of only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for every over not completed in the allocated time.
  • Unfair movement of the wicketkeeper will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs.
  • Unfair movement by a fielder will result in a dead ball and 5 penalty runs.
