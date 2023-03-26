Home Sport IPL

Bairstow out of IPL, Punjab name Short as replacement

Bairstow, a 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, broke his left leg and dislocated his ankle last September while playing golf and has been out of action since.

Published: 26th March 2023 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

England's 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, Jonny Bairstow.

England's 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, Jonny Bairstow. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW DELHI: England's Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League season, his team Punjab Kings said, after he failed to recover in time from a freak golfing injury.

Australian batsman Matthew Short will replace Bairstow in the team, which will begin its campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1.

"We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury," Punjab said in a statement on Saturday.

"We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season. We are pleased to welcome Matthew Short as his replacement."

Bairstow, a 33-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, broke his left leg and dislocated his ankle last September while playing golf and has been out of action since.

Short, 27, was the player of the tournament in the recent Big Bash League, scoring more than 400 runs and picking up 11 wickets with his off-spin.

The Australian domestic tournament is, like the IPL, in the Twenty20 format.

Other big names missing for this IPL season, which begins on March 31, include Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant after a car crash in December and injured Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jonny Bairstow Punjab Kings Matthew Short Indian Premier League
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp