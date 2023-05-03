KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat out of IPL

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul in all likelihood will take no further part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after sustaining a serious thigh injury during the team's last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The PTI can also confirm that veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat's shoulder condition is serious and he too is ruled out of the IPL.

It is understood that it will be a race against time for BCCI Sports Science & Medical Team to get the senior batter-keeper Rahul ready for World Test Championship final in London from June 7 to 11.

Rahul injured his right thigh while sprinting towards the boundary to a Faf du Plessis cover drive off Marcus Stoinis bowling.

"KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI-designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI," a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The source also confirmed that no scans have been done till now.

"When someone sustains an injury like this, there is a considerable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan.

"Since he is an important member of the Test team, it would only be prudent that he doesn't take any further part in IPL," he further added.

"Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action," said the source.

It is understood that even in the case of Unadkat, things aren't looking great at the moment.

"Yes, it's a good thing that Jaydev doesn't have a dislocation but the shoulder isn't in great shape and he can't play IPL any more as far as this season is concerned. Also, we can't say if he will get fit in time for the WTC final," he concluded.

Unadkat was going to bowl his first ball in the Lucknow nets on Sunday when he ran in from around the wicket and his left foot got stuck in the rope that keeps the net up. He had a nasty fall on his bowling elbow and clutched his left shoulder while still on the ground. He was seen with his arm in a sling and an ice pack on his shoulder after the incident.

The report further said that Unadkat travelled to Mumbai for scans and visited one of the specialist consultants appointed by the BCCI. In consultation with the board's medical staff, Super Giants decided to withdraw Unadkat from the IPL.

The left-arm pacer is expected to head to the NCA in Bengaluru for rehab to get fit to travel to England for the WTC final against Australia.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the 31-year-old Indian pacer will be fit in time for the WTC final against Australia, starting on June 7 at The Oval.

( With inputs from IANS)

