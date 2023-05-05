Age of reason and its rise in T20s  

Gomesh S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Chennai Super Kings put together a squad of experienced campaigners in 2018, with most of them above 30 years of age, they were made fun of. After all T20 was supposed to be a younger man's game. They were even called 'Dad's Army' on social media, but CSK proved everyone wrong to win the title on their comeback season.

They set the template to show that so long as the roles are specific and specialised, age doesn't matter. Experience too counts in the shortest and youngest format of the game — even more so in a league like IPL. This year, too, has been no different with several veterans — players who have retired, hardly represented their country in recent past, are no longer in the bigger scheme of things — have lit up the stage in abundance.

The first one on the list has to be Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis. The 38-year-old retired from Tests, and hasn't played for South Africa since December 2020. Yet, here he is lighting up the T20 leagues — SA20 earlier this year and the IPL now. In the ongoing season, he is the leading run-scorer at the moment with 466 runs at 58.25 with a strike rate of 159.58. His fitness and athleticism are second to none and he has shown time and again that so long as you adapt to the constantly evolving format, you can be among the best. Such has been the impact of his performance that talks about his white-ball comeback for South Africa too resurfaced.

Then there is someone like Shikhar Dhawan, another batter who is leading Punjab Kings from the front. The southpaw last played for India in 2022, but is no longer the first-choice opening partner of Rohit Sharma. At 38, Dhawan has scored 292 in seven innings at an average of 58.40 while striking at 148.97. To an extent, he had to carry the team and play the long anchoring innings as the rest of the batting was not firing. There are also the likes of Rahane, who had shown a different gear in comparison to the past. Not to mention impact player rule that has enabled the teams to define the roles of some of the players, Du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu for example, better and use them to the best of their potential.

It is not just the batters though. With the ball, Piyush Chawla has been a revelation for Mumbai Indians. The leg-spinner is one of the leading wicket-takers in the history of the tournament, and yet, he went unsold in the 2022 mega auction. This year, after being picked up by Mumbai Indians, the 34-year-old has taken 15 wickets in nine games at an economy of 7.29 in a bowling attack that has often gone for plenty.

"He has brought all his experience in bowling in different conditions and mostly he has kept it simple. You look at all the experienced spinners, they keep things simple and you see that with Piyush as well. He has bowled really well, it is not easy bowling at the Wankhede," said former Indian captain Anil Kumble, who is an expert on Jio Cinema. Similarly, Ishant Sharma, playing in the IPL after four years, has taken six wickets in four games for Delhi Capitals and Mohit Sharma has proved to be a go-to bowling option for Gujarat Titans.

Then there is the biggest name of all, MS Dhoni who, at 41, is still doing his magic with the gloves against spinners. With the bat, he has allowed himself to super specialise in a role, batting 10-15 balls at best in the death where he is at his explosive best. He has scored 74 runs in 35 balls at a strike rate of 211.42 so far — as effective as he could be for his team.

While the growing stature of franchise leagues has extended the careers of several cricketers by a few years — and this is a trend that is rapidly catching up with the women's game as well as, we have seen quite a few retirements in the last year. Their objective post-retirement seems to focus on the new domestic T20 leagues coming up — these athletes are not in demand purely for the reputation they have built over the years. They are, as some of these players have shown in the IPL, the go-to options for the franchises for the experience they bring to table and how they put it to use on the field to win matches.

