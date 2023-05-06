Home Sport IPL

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma records most ducks for any batter in the history of IPL

Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's poor run of form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 continued when he was dismissed for a three-ball duck by Deepak Chahar during his side's match against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

It is also Rohit's 16th duck in the IPL, the most for any batter in the history of the competition. He has surpassed Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh and Sunil Narine, who are now joint second with 15 ducks each.

Rohit, who had scored a three-ball duck in his previous game against Punjab Kings at Mohali, decided to bat at No.3 in Chennai, with Australia all-rounder Cameron Green opening the batting with Ishan Kishan.

But the plan backfired spectacularly as Green fell in the second over, while Kishan was dismissed in the third over. Rohit, who did not open for Mumbai the last time in 2018 against Delhi Capitals, walked in at number three.

But he did not last long as he offered a simple catch to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point while trying to play a lap shot on the third ball of his innings against Deepak Chahar, making his last four scores in IPL 2023 read as 0, 0, 3, 2.

