Clinical CSK take down Mumbai

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A professional display by Chennai Super Kings enabled the MS Dhoni-led side to post a comfortable six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the IPL played at Chepauk on Saturday.It was a day when everything worked for CSK as per plans. They restricted Mumbai to 139/8 and then their top-order piled on runs without fuss as they chased down the target in 17.4 overs. Devon Conway made a valuable 44 to put them in a winning position. Earlier, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a quickfire 30 before Shivam Dube took on the spinners, hitting an unbeaten 26. It was only fitting that CSK captain Dhoni scored the winning runs to the cheer of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Chasing a modest 140, Ruturaj played with clarity and grace, he saw through a Jofra Archer over and attacked Arshad Khan. Ruturaj milked 20 runs from the Madhya Pradesh bowler and soon Conway joined the party. When Rohit Sharma brought on the spinners, MI pulled things back to an extent with Ruturaj and Ajinkya Rahane getting out. Ambati Rayudu too got out after which Dube came in and took charge of the chase.

Earlier, Mumbai opened with Cameron Green and Ishan Kishan and the move did not work. Green was castled by a peach of a delivery from Tushar Deshpande. Kishan, too, perished due to poor shot selection. In walked Rohit and a lot rested on his shoulders. But he failed once again. As soon as Dhoni came up to the stumps for Deepak Chahar, Rohit went for a scoop, but the ball went from the shoulder of the bat, clipped Rohit’s thumb, and then lobbed up towards the gully and Ravindra Jadeja did the rest.

With Mumbai reduced to 14/3, Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav tried to build a partnership. However, Surya got out, and from thereon, it was Wadhera who held fort at one end to anchor the innings.

Brief scores: MI 139/8 in 20 ovs (Wadhera 64; Pathirana 3/15) lost to CSK 140/4 in 17.4 ovs (Conway 44).

