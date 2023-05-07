Home Sport IPL

Suresh Raina presents ‘Man of the Match’ title to Matheesha Pathirana

Raina presented the award during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Chapauk stadium.

Matheesha Pathirana of Chennai Superkings receives the Player of The Match award. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Super King’s ‘Chinna Thala’ and former star batsman Suresh Raina on Saturday presented the Man of the Match award to Matheesha Pathirana, who took three wickets giving only 15 runs in his four overs, on behalf of CSK’s principal sponsor India Cements.

Raina presented the award during the IPL match against Mumbai Indians at Chapauk Stadium. In a video, Raina talks about MS Dhoni and said, “Our captain MS Dhoni has been leading the team from the front; he has been a top-notch cricketer. He knows how to handle the pressure and stay calm.”

“Suresh Raina has been a consistent player for the team for so many years. He is one of the players who still gets loud cheers from the fans whenever he comes to the stadium. Even though he is not playing, I am happy that he is still associated with the franchise. It is always emotional to see him and MS Dhoni meet,” said Raja, a CSK fan, post the match and the presentation of the award.

