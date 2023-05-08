Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh celebrates after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Punjab Kings, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, May 8, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

IPL IPL 2023: KKR defeats PBKS in last-ball thriller Chasing 180 for victory, KKR scored 182/5, with Russell playing a pivotal role in the game, hitting three sixes in Sam Curran's 19th overs to bring his team closer to the target.