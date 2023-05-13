Prabhsimran smashes century for Punjab

CHENNAI: Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh become the latest centurion in the ongoing IPL season as he scored 103 runs from 65 balls in the clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday evening in Delhi. Thanks to his ton, Punjab Kings recovered from 45/3 to 167/7 in 20 overs.
It was a one-man show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. One only has to look at the scorecard to see the kind of impact Singh had on Saturday. After his 103, the second-highest score in the line-up is 20 from Sam Curran followed by 11 from seven balls by Sikandar Raza.
The opener held one end together even as wickets kept falling at the other end. He put his foot down and hit ten fours and six sixes, playing a crucial role in taking Punjab Kings to a respectable total. “I wanted to do well this season, and my team has backed me - this is the result of that. I thought it was easier to hit the pacers and they were in my slot, so, tried to convert it,” Singh after the innings.
Brief scores: PBKS 167/7 in 20 ovs (Prabhsimran 103, Curran 20) vs Delhi Capitals.