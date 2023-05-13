The evolution of T20 batting

CHENNAI: What is a good T20 knock? Is it a 10-ball 20 or a 3-ball 10 or a 38-ball 50 or a 40-ball 60? Over the years, the definition of the perfect T20 knock has changed so much that there is a need to examine the role of not just anchors but batters who consistently score 40-ball 50s. For generations, batters have been taught to play the long innings, and stay till the end. But that is changing.
In fact, teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have already started doing it. With the impact player rule coming into play, the emphasis on a batter not holding himself back has been paramount for the franchises. Earlier in the season, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting had spoken about the role of an anchor in this format. Interestingly, he believes that a powerful batter can modify the game to adapt into an anchor but the reverse is hard. “The only one I can think of this year is (Ajinkya) Rahane,” he had said before adding, “It’s a day-by-day thing, but I think the actual role of someone opening or batting at number three and trying to bat through the entire innings, I think that’s dying.”
Ponting does have a point. Among the top 15 run-scorers this season, only two batters have a strike rate less than 140 — Devon Conway (136.8) and Virat Kohli (133.7). While Kohli is one of the top anchors in the country, he has been complimented by Faf du Plessis (157.8) and Glenn Maxwell (186.4) this season. Similarly, KL Rahul (113.2) and Hardik Pandya (130.6), too, have played a role similar to that of Kohli, thanks to their team makeup. Has it worked out? Not quite.
74 (56), 68 (61), 65 (55), 61 (44) — these are some of the knocks where the respective teams have ended up on the losing side. Even former South Africa captain Graeme Smith agrees with Ponting’s sentiment.
“The only thing I would add is that conditions need to be taken into account. In India, there is no place for anchor batters... as soon as the field is spread and spinners come into play, people like SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) have changed the game and they are so dynamic that they score all over the ground,” said Smith an expert with Jio Cinema.
It has come to a stage where teams are starting to prefer batters who play short cameos and keep the momentum going for the next batter who comes in. Earlier, Punjab Kings chased down 201 against Chennai Super Kings where no batter faced more than 24 balls. Against Delhi, the most balls faced by a Chennai batter was 20 and their head coach Stephen Fleming said it was by design and not luck. “We have learned. We took a while and we still are learning how to drive this car. It’s a bit different. The game is changing. You have to get more runs with the extra player... teams now have a lot more confidence and they know that they’ve got the batting to come. So you see players really express themselves. You’d love (for the batter) to go longer but the risks they’re taking is quite high, so you are going to get a bigger turnover of batters,” he said after the win against Delhi.
Now, cricket is a game that has more external variables and factors coming into play than many other sports. And often, the approach by a team or a batter is pinned down to the conditions, pitches, bowling attacks, and the situation. There have been occasions where the batters have taken time to settle in before going big in the deep. It is a proven template. Even on Friday when Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar was batting against Gujarat Titans, at one point he was batting on 22 off 17 balls (129.4 SR), and then 47 from 31 (151.6) before taking it up to 103 n.o from 49 balls (210.2). It is the kind of acceleration that one could dream of. Kohli, too, has done that from time to time for India in T20Is. However, it is not an everyday occurrence.
Every once in a while, batters come out and do something that makes your jaw drop and go ‘wow’. Friday was one such day and Yadav knows it too. If you need any proof, all you have to do is look at his approach since the start of 2022. In the 13 IPL games where Surya has faced 20 balls or more, he has a cumulative average strike rate of 165 in the first 20 balls. And that is the kind of T20 cameos that teams are looking for rather than the 40-ball 60 balls.As one famous Tamil movie dialogue goes, it’s all about “Chinna kallu, bedha labbam (small stone, big profit)”.