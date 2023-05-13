The evolution of T20 batting

It has come to a stage where teams are starting to prefer batters who play short cameos and keep the momentum going for the next batter who comes in. Earlier, Punjab Kings chased down 201 against Chennai Super Kings where no batter faced more than 24 balls. Against Delhi, the most balls faced by a Chennai batter was 20 and their head coach Stephen Fleming said it was by design and not luck. “We have learned. We took a while and we still are learning how to drive this car. It’s a bit different. The game is changing. You have to get more runs with the extra player... teams now have a lot more confidence and they know that they’ve got the batting to come. So you see players really express themselves. You’d love (for the batter) to go longer but the risks they’re taking is quite high, so you are going to get a bigger turnover of batters,” he said after the win against Delhi.