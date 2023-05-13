Varun Chakravarthy looks forward to happy homecoming

As the tournament progressed one could see Varun’s accuracy improved with the ball. “There was a lot of effort taken to be more accurate, the efforts were bowling to my strength and that is bowling wicket to wicket. Once you start bowling well and get your rhythm, your confidence improves, and that in turn helps you handle pressure,” he said. The Chepauk pitch, in general, aids spinners, and this season has been no different. “Yes, we know the wickets in Chennai aid spinners. I hope it suits our bowling and it will be a good match. Both Sunil (Narine) and I are different types of bowlers. Our roles are similar and hope the surface aids us,” he said.