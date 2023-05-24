Betting not legal, but tips on Insta reels for IPL matches gain followers

firoz mirza and swaroop swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Remember Sonu Jalan? In 2018, he was arrested by the Thane Anti Extortion Cell because of his direct links with an IPL betting racket. Know Sanjeev Chawla? He was one of the main actors behind the 2000 fixing scandal featuring a whole host of top cricketers including the late Hansie Cronje. These days, both Jalan and Chawla’s names feature in Instagram reels. The reason? The users on the platform are using their names to get people to subscribe to Telegram channels where all sorts of betting and prediction activities do the rounds round the clock.

By and large, betting is illegal in India. The government has issued a number of advisories against online betting and restrictions on fantasy leagues. Yet, the number of followers each of these insta accounts indicate a different story. One Telegram group named after Jalan, just before the first qualifier got underway, sent a message to its 6,61,535 subscribers. “90p Gujarat Fav. Par Lena Start krna,” the message said. “Gujarat match jitega.”

Of course, others too are seemingly in on the business of using reels to promote their Telegram groups. One woman, who calls herself ‘IPL KI QUEEN’ as well as ‘India’s No 1 Lady Tipper’, claims to have had 28 back-to-back successful predictions in last year’s IPL in one of the reels. She continues with the theme in the caption of the reel.

Screenshots of some of the reels on Instagram where people advertise their Telegram groups

“Telegram ki sabse Badi LADY FIXER,” she claims. “Listen,” a voiceover says as the reel plays on screen. “Are you sick of losing again and again? Join my Telegram channel and win lots of money. I will make your life.” This person has over 1,50,000 subscribers. Her tip for the qualifier, which landed at 7.45 PM, went against the other group. “Target Jo Bhi Bnega Jitegenge Chennai Wale. 25p Pr Book Set Jrur Bna Lena. Chennai Will This Match Each and Every Rate.” The group also has a tagline they use to sign off. “Khelna Hai Bindas Kamana Hai Bindas.”

The reel of another group claims to have a guy who brings in information from Canada. “Ye Banda Canada Toronto Se Report Lata Hai,” the reel informs. The person’s USP is ‘Toronto Based Punjabi Tipper”.

While one BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) source remained coy when asked if they are aware of these reels, the reels themselves fall outside the purview of the ACU. “If gambling is happening somewhere, then the police will take care of it,” the source said. “In a few foreign countries, gambling and betting are legal. The cops are very vigilant. They keep a tab on such people. Recently, Gujarat police cracked some cases. Punjab police also did the same. As the cops get clues, they share with us and do their best to curb such practices.”

In another reel, a man, claiming to be ‘England Don’, says he predicted Gujarat would win last year’s IPL before it began. “Bade bade cricketer saath uthna baithna hai iss bande ka (this guy has connections with big cricketers,” is another of the many claims he makes.

However, the ACU source reassuringly adds that the IPL has been clean. “As far as the BCCI ACU unit is concerned, we are solely focussing on one thing; there should be no match-fixing. In March only, Sportradar Integrity Services issued its second annual report, wherein 13 competitive cricket matches came under the cloud of suspicion in 2022. None of those matches were played in India.“For IPL, we engage services of some expert agencies which monitor betting trends during each match. They send me report on a daily basis. Till now, everything is clear.

“We have a very strict policy. We don’t even allow owners to meet players in the playing area. Players are not allowed to have phones in the playing area. Besides, three-four ACU officials stay with a team. Last year during the IPL, we rounded off 20-25 suspects from the team hotel in Mumbai. Even those booking rooms inform us these days.”

