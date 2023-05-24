IPL 2023: Top show by Gaikwad

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half-century (60) and his 87-run stand for the first wicket with Devon Conway (40) helped Chennai Super Kings post 172/7 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram stadium here on Tuesday. That total proved to be enough as GT fell short of the target by 15 runs.

Gaikwad, who got an early reprieve thanks to a no ball from Darshan Nalkande, made the most of the opportunity. He used his feet well to play both the visitors’ seamers and spinners with equitable ease. The right-hander restrained himself from playing his aerial shots and used the pace of the ball to score runs at will through deft placements. In the process, the Maharashtra batter scored his fourth fifty of the season.

With Conway, he started a bit cautiously, considering the number of wickets Mohammed Shami has taken in the powerplay this season. Meanwhile, at the other end, Nalkande surprised Gaikwad with some extra bounce and the CSK opener tried to hit it over mid-wicket only to be caught at long-on. It turned out to be a no ball and Gaikwad hit the free-hit over the ropes before following it up with a boundary. With CSK scoring 30 runs in the first four overs, Hardik Pandya brought on Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

The duo negated the Afghan pair with ease, picking up singles and doubles while dispatching the bad balls to the ropes. While Gaikwad found the gaps with ease, Conway had some problems reading the guile of Noor who was able to extract some turn off the surface.

Gaikwad brought up his fifty as CSK seemed set for a big score after nine overs. In the combined five overs from Noor and Rashid, they had scored 46 runs without giving them any wicket. Pandya brought in Mohit Sharma, who has been part of the CSK before, and he delivered with the wicket of the CSK opener. He deceived Gaikwad who was looking to score runs with a quicker delivery that had a bit of extra bounce and was caught by David Miller at long-on.

Shivam Dube was promoted ahead of Ajinkya Rahane in order to counter the Gujarat spinners but was castled by a peach of a delivery from Noor. Rahane and Conway struggled to keep the momentum going as Pandya kept persisting with his attacking bowling options. Rahane holed out Nalkande at point, while Conway offered a regulation catch to Rashid at mid wicket with Shami picking up his first wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja came in at No 6, but he too could not shift gears immediately. Ambati Rayudu hit a quickfire 17 from nine balls. Once he got out, MS Dhoni walked to yet another massive cheer from the packed Chepauk crowd, but the CSK captain lasted only two balls.

In reply, GT were in the hunt until Shubman Gill, who scored 42 off 38 deliveries, was in the crease. But once he got out while trying to reduce the asking rate, it was always going to be a massive ask for GT. Rashid Khan hit a 16-ball 30, clearing the ropes twice but it was too little, too late as the defending champions were bowled out for 157 runs.

Brief scores

CSK 172/7 in 20 ovs (Gaikwad 60, Conway 40; Shami 2/28) bt GT 157 in 20 ovs (Gill 42, Rashid 30; Jadeja 2/18).

