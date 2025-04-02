IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT: GT opts to bowl first after winning the toss

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"We feel the pitch will play better under lights, and the dew factor might come in later. We have a balanced lineup and are backing our bowlers to do the job early on," said GT captain Shubman Gill.

RCB, riding high on confidence after two convincing victories over Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, will be looking to extend their winning streak at home.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB has displayed formidable batting strength, with Phil Salt at the top, Patidar in the middle order, and power-hitters Liam Livingstone and Tim David in the lower order.

Meanwhile, GT will be aiming to bounce back and register their first win of the season. Their bowling attack, featuring the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, along with the spin threat of Rashid Khan, will be crucial in restricting RCB’s explosive batting lineup.

With a packed Chinnaswamy Stadium cheering them on, RCB will be looking to put up a strong total on the board, while GT will hope their bowlers can keep them in check before their strong batting unit takes over the chase.

Playing XI

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

GT: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R. Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada.

Impact Players:

RCB: Rasikh Salam, Devdutt Padikkal/Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Swastik Chhikara, Jacob Bethell.

GT: Sherfane Rutherford/Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar.