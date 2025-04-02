IPL 2025 | RCB vs GT: Siraj’s three-wicket haul helps Gujarat restrict RCB to 169/8

Mohammed Siraj's three-wicket haul helped Gujarat Titans limit Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 169/8 in 20 overs in their IPL 2025 match on Wednesday.

Choosing to bowl first, GT maintained control by taking wickets at regular intervals. For RCB, Liam Livingstone top-scored with 54, while Jitesh Sharma and Tim David contributed with the bat, the latter scoring 32. Alongside Siraj, Sai Kishore picked up two wickets for GT.

RCB’s lost four wickets within the first eight over of the match.

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

"We feel the pitch will play better under lights, and the dew factor might come in later. We have a balanced lineup and are backing our bowlers to do the job early on," said GT captain Shubman Gill.

RCB, riding high on confidence after two convincing victories over Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, will be looking to extend their winning streak at home.

Led by Rajat Patidar, RCB has displayed formidable batting strength, with Phil Salt at the top, Patidar in the middle order, and power-hitters Liam Livingstone and Tim David in the lower order.