Struggling KKR, SRH look to reignite campaign

Pitched battle

The focus has now shifted to the Eden Gardens pitch, which has come under scrutiny after KKR's seven-wicket defeat to RCB.

Former KKR opener Phil Salt and Virat Kohli took the home attack to the cleaners, stitching a 95-run stand off just 51 balls in a one-sided chase of 175.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has been under pressure to produce a track that aids KKR's spin-heavy attack, comprising Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy.

Chakravarthy, fresh from his exploits in the Champions Trophy triumph last month, struggled on a flat deck against RCB, leaking 10.75 runs per over.

Indian great and Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan has also called for home advantage after Punjab Kings outplayed them at the Ekana stadium, criticising the pitch by saying, "It seemed PBKS' curator was out here."

Reports suggest the Eden Gardens pitch curator Sujan Mukherjee had declined KKR's request for a spin-friendly track in their opening match, a decision that seemingly backfired.

Chakravarthy, one of their key spinners, leaked 45 runs in that match.

While Mukherjee defended his stance, CAB president Snehasish Ganguly has since been closely inspecting the pitch alongside the curator, hinting at a possible shift in approach for KKR's upcoming home matches.