IPL 2025 | CSK vs DC: Delhi eyes third straight win as they opt to bat against Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) today at their home ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium at 3.30 pm.

The Delhi side, led by Axar Patel, made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign winning both their matches. They currently sit at the second spot on the points table just behind the Punjab Kings on net run rate.

On the other hand, the five-time IPL champions, had a stuttering start to the season under new captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. While they opened the season with a win over the Mumbai Indians, they have since slipped with two back-to-back defeats - a 50-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru who ended a 17-year winless streak at Chepauk, and a narrow six-run defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

As both teams prepare for today's clash, DC will aim to maintain their win streak while CSK will look to leverage the home conditions to their favour.

Playing XI

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

DC: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma