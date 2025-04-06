IPL 2025 | SRH vs GT: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first after winning toss

Gujarat Titans (GT) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their mid-table clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

GT skipper Shubman Gill cited pitch conditions and historical data as key factors in the decision. “The surface looks dry and on the slower side. With the dew possibly coming in later, we’re backing our bowlers to make early inroads and control the chase,” Gill said at the toss.

The pitch report suggested a compact wicket with uneven square boundaries measuring 70m and 63m, while it's 76m down the ground. It’s not a typical Chinnaswamy belter, the highest score recorded here in the last three years has been 165, indicating a surface that could assist slower bowlers and spinners. Expect cutters and variations to play a significant role.

A key update for GT is the inclusion of Washington Sundar, who makes his debut for the side today, replacing Arshad Khan in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, SRH find themselves in a tight spot, coming into the match on the back of three consecutive defeats. Skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged his side’s recent struggles, stating:

“We need to be realistic, three games in a row, it hasn't come off for us. Maybe we could have chosen better options. I don’t want to dwell too much, but we go back to a venue we know well and look to reset.”

SRH’s lineup sees consistency in top-order options with Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Ishan Kishan, while Heinrich Klaasen will once again shoulder the middle-order responsibility. They’ll be hoping their pace unit, led by Mohammed Shami and Harshal Patel, can adapt quickly to the surface’s slower nature.