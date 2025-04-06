Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians ahead of RCB clash

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians got a major boost on Sunday when their ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah joined the squad ahead of their Indian Premier League contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here.

It remains to be ascertained if the Indian bowling spearhead has got the NCA fitness clearance to bowl in the tournament.

Mumbai Indians announced the development on social media on Sunday saying, Once a cub now a lion, the lion is back to be the king of the jungle again.

Bumrah has been sidelined since the start of January when he suffered back-related trouble during the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney.

He was eventually ruled out of the limited-overs home series against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy.