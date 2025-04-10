Home test: Super Kings look to regain winning touch

CHENNAI: The one thought that is likely occupying the minds of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) think-tank and perhaps millions of CSK fans is how to arrest the slide that the team has experienced in recent weeks. Having lost four games in a row, the CSK team management will be desperately looking to return to winning ways.

To make matters harder, they will have to find solutions without the services of captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a fracture in the elbow. MS Dhoni, who'll take over the skipper role, will be leading the side against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Although it was another loss for CSK in their last match against Punjab Kings, there were hints of improvement in the batting department for the Stephen Fleming-coached side. Fleming has taken note of the positives and is hopeful that the batters can improve in the middle overs. "Well, positive-wise, we batted a bit better (against Punjab). We got some substance from the top order, which has been lacking so we were able to then construct the chase. We just weren't able to keep the run rate at a good level through the middle, and it just left too much towards the end. But we've been out of games, so to be in a game for a lot longer is a positive aspect. The game was really lost in the field," said Fleming.

Apart from batting, CSK bowlers will also be hopeful of making an impact against KKR. Experienced campaigners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will be hoping to be amongst the wickets come Friday.

"It's actually a really hard one (message to the bowling attack) to give, because we're doing some good things, we had them (Punjab) in at 83 for 5 and then we had mishaps in the field which I think let them off the hook. And we saw fine innings from a young player (Priyansh Arya) who had the night of his life, but we had opportunities throughout, so on one hand, you look at the bowling and say 'we could have solved the problem a little bit quicker, but we created chances', and if it's not one area it's another and that tends to dodge you when you're pushing for form," said Fleming.

The former New Zealand captain is more concerned about fielding. "But the fielding has been an issue throughout the season, the amount of catches, and again I think that played a part in our defeat, only 18 runs, but just a little bit sloppy, so we're working hard on that, we're working hard on all areas, and look we're not that far away and that's the frustrating thing, but it (bowling) has to click, you're right," he added.

KKR, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after their narrow defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their most-recent match. Despite CSK's troubles, the team from Kolkata are expecting a tough challenge. Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is intent on getting a positive outcome. "To be honest, it doesn't really matter if any team shows intent or not. Our planning will always be on point regarding every batsman, what are his strengths and weaknesses and what are our strengths and weaknesses as well," noted Venkatesh.