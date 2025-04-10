RR skipper Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for team's slow over-rate

AHMEDABAD: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been asked to pay a hefty fine of Rs 24 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League here. Gujarat Titans won the match by 58 runs.

Set a target of 218, the Royals were all out for 159 in 19.2 overs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No.23 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the IPL said in a statement on Thursday.