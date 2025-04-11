KL Rahul Stamps his authority in white ball formats in style

BENGALURU: From being labelled a stat-padder who lacked intent from the outset to becoming a match-winner in tricky chases, KL Rahul has turned the tide in a manner only a batter of his calibre can.

He etched the latest chapter of his evolution with an unbeaten 93 off 53 balls at a strike-rate of 175 on a gripping Chinnaswamy pitch, steering Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Tim David (185) and Phil Salt (210) may have scored at quicker strike-rates, but their approach relied on brute force and riskier scoring avenues, either during the Powerplay or death overs.

Rahul’s innings, in contrast, was a masterclass in pacing, from a cautious 29 off 29 balls, the Karnataka-born right-hander surged to score 64 off the next 24 deliveries on Thursday.

It’s tempting to attribute the knock solely to his familiarity with local conditions, but that’s merely a part of the story.

The Capitals are slowly shaping their batting core around Rahul, owing to his remarkable technical adaptability. On Thursday night, Rahul justified that trust, nullifying a competent bowling unit.