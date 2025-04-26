Fleming admits that CSK might have got it wrong at auction table

CHENNAI: Half the IPL battle is normally won at auction table but in case of Chennai Super Kings, the seeds of their struggles this season were sown on that very evening in Jeddah many months ago, when they failed to get the best assortment of players.

Long-time head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that it has led to an unmitigated disaster in the ongoing edition of the league.

The CSK's template of going for the tried and tested players have backfired with the team languishing at the bottom of the points table having lost seven out of nine games.

"It's hard to say. We got it completely right with the performances that we've had. So we have been looking over that in detail, just around our style of play. Also looking at how the game is evolving, and it's not easy.

"And that's why we're proud of our record today, that we've been able to be consistent for so long. And it doesn't take much for it to go another way," Fleming said after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday, initially trying hard to defend the team.

But then there was acceptance that they might have missed a trick or two.

"Other teams have got better, and that's the point of the auction. But we just haven't been able to get it right. So you take responsibility from the top down, and you just ask a little bit more of the players.