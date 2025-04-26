Subplots galore as evenly matched RCB and Delhi Capitals clash at Kotla

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli and K L Rahul will headline the battle of anchors while Mitchell Starc versus Josh Hazlewood in the pace department can only add more spice to the contest between the in-form Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL here on Sunday.

Things can change rather quickly in the IPL but on current form, both DC and RCB are expected to make the play-offs.

Two points at the Feroz Shah Kotla will significantly help the winning team in that context.

Kohli remains the biggest draw as he returns to his 'home ground' at the back of five half-centuries in nine games.

Four of them have come away from the Chinnaswamy Stadium and despite being in the opposition camp, the Delhi crowd will be hoping the Indian superstar extends his prolific run in the tournament.

Slower surfaces this season has made stroke-making tougher but RCB's leading run-getter Kohli has thrived on that challenge to flourish for his team.

Another batter who has done remarkably well under the circumstances is Rahul, who has scored the most runs for Delhi Capitals. Not part of India's T20 set-up, Rahul has forced the selectors to take notice with his stellar performances in the middle order and behind the stumps.