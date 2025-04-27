IPL 2025 | Rickelton falls after fifty as MI race to blazing start against LSG

Mumbai Indians (MI) got off to a blazing start, racing to 116/3 at the end of 12 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Ryan Rickelton’s quickfire 58 off 32 balls helped MI maintain momentum despite an early setback. However, Digvesh Rathi provided LSG with a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Rickelton.

Prince Yadav then added to MI’s troubles by removing Will Jacks, while pacer Mayank Yadav, marking his return in style, had earlier dismissed Rohit Sharma for just 12 as the MI opener failed to make an impact once again.

Earlier, LSG won the toss and chose to bowl against MI in their IPL 2025 clash.

“We feel the wicket is better to bat. It might stop a bit in the afternoon. The win record (6-0) feels got but we don’t look at it too much,” LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said following the toss.

“We don’t mind a bat as well. Need to make sure the energy is in the right place in such conditions. Momentum always helps you but in the IPL every game matters and we just have to do the right thing,” MI captain Hardik Pandya said.

After losing four of their first five matches, MI have staged a strong comeback, winning four games in a row. They will now look to extend their winning streak against LSG, who sit just one place below them on the points table with the same number of points.

However, MI has not beaten LSG in a league match across the last three editions.

MI are currently fifth, while LSG are sixth, both with 10 points. Both teams will be aiming to break into the top four and boost their chances of qualification.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav