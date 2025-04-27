IPL 2025 | MI bowlers strike early as LSG lose key wickets in powerplay

Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI) set a competitive total of 215/7 at the end of 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton both reached their half-centuries, helping MI build a strong foundation.

However, despite a solid start, MI suffered a middle-order collapse, losing key wickets of Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Will Jacks in quick succession.

SKY brought up his fifty in just 28 balls, while Rickelton reached 58 off 32.

Both SKY and Rickelton were dismissed shortly after reaching their half-centuries.

SKY was caught by Mitchell Marsh off an Avesh Khan delivery, while Digvesh Rathi gave LSG a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rickelton.

Prince Yadav further troubled MI by removing Will Jacks, while pacer Mayank Yadav, marking his return in style, dismissed Rohit Sharma for just 12, with the MI opener failing to make an impact once again.

Mayank also claimed another wicket, sending MI skipper Hardik Pandya back for just 5.