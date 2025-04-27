IPL 2025 | MI bowlers strike early as LSG lose key wickets in powerplay

Will Jacks claimed two wickets for Mumbai Indians (MI) as they defend 215 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Chasing 216, LSG lost three wickets during the powerplay, with Jasprit Bumrah striking early to dismiss Aiden Markram.
LSG ended the eighth over at 73/3.
Earlier, Mumbai Indians (MI) set a competitive total of 215/7 at the end of 20 overs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.
Suryakumar Yadav and Ryan Rickelton both reached their half-centuries, helping MI build a strong foundation.
However, despite a solid start, MI suffered a middle-order collapse, losing key wickets of Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, and Will Jacks in quick succession.
SKY brought up his fifty in just 28 balls, while Rickelton reached 58 off 32.
Both SKY and Rickelton were dismissed shortly after reaching their half-centuries.
SKY was caught by Mitchell Marsh off an Avesh Khan delivery, while Digvesh Rathi gave LSG a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Rickelton.
Prince Yadav further troubled MI by removing Will Jacks, while pacer Mayank Yadav, marking his return in style, dismissed Rohit Sharma for just 12, with the MI opener failing to make an impact once again.
Mayank also claimed another wicket, sending MI skipper Hardik Pandya back for just 5.
LSG won the toss and chose to bowl against MI in their IPL 2025 clash.
“We feel the wicket is better to bat. It might stop a bit in the afternoon. The win record (6-0) feels got but we don’t look at it too much,” LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said following the toss.
“We don’t mind a bat as well. Need to make sure the energy is in the right place in such conditions. Momentum always helps you but in the IPL every game matters and we just have to do the right thing,” Hardik said.
After losing four of their first five matches, MI have staged a strong comeback, winning four games in a row. They will now look to extend their winning streak against LSG, who sit just one place below them on the points table with the same number of points.
However, MI has not beaten LSG in a league match across the last three editions.
MI are currently fifth, while LSG are sixth, both with 10 points. Both teams will be aiming to break into the top four and boost their chances of qualification.
Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(C), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma
Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(WK/C), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav