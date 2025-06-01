IPL 2025 | MI dent PBKS top order as they chase 204 in Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) lost three wickets early on in their chase of 204 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
MI skipper Hardik Pandya delivered a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Josh Inglis, who was looking dangerous with a quickfire 38 off 21 balls.
Trent Boult and Ashwani Kumar have also picked up a wicket each to keep MI in control.
Earlier, MI put up a competitive total of 203 after a shaky start against PBKS.
The innings began on shaky ground with Rohit Sharma falling early, but Tilak Varma and Jonny Bairstow anchored the innings before Bairstow was dismissed in the seventh over, caught by Josh Inglis.
Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav looked set for big scores but both were dismissed for 44, falling just short of their half-centuries. Varma was removed by Kyle Jamieson, while Suryakumar was trapped by Yuzvendra Chahal, providing a much needed break for PBKS and halting MI’s momentum midway.
Hardik Pandya failed to make a big impact, scoring only 15 off 13 deliveries. But it was Naman Dhir’s explosive knock - 37 off just 18 ball - that lifted MI beyond the 200 mark. His late knocks helped MI push past the 200 mark. Despite his efforts to stay on until the end, Dhir was caught out with just three balls of the innings remaining.
The match started over two hours late due to rain, but no overs were lost.
Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl against MI.
“We’ve recovered pretty well. Everyone is in high spirits. Environment is top notch. Chahal back,” said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer following the toss.
“We would have bowled as well. It [the pitch] has gotten flatter over the last couple of years. Playing a crucial game after a one day break is tough. Reece Topley replaces Richard Gleeson,” MI captain Hardik Pandya said.
The winner of this clash will claim a place in the IPL 2025 final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) await.
However, just as the players and umpires walked out for an on-time start, the rain arrived yet again, forcing everyone back off the field. The covers came on for the second time, and the start has been delayed.
Earlier, a light drizzle in Ahmedabad had prompted the ground staff to cover the entire square. But with five minutes to go for the scheduled start, the covers began to come off, raising hopes of a timely start, until the weather intervened again.
PBKS will be looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, while MI will be aiming to continue the momentum, having edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling Eliminator on Friday.
The two teams have faced each other 32 times in IPL history. MI have won 17 of those encounters, while PBKS have claimed victory in 15. This season, the teams are evenly matched, with one win each in their head-to-head meetings.
Punjab will be boosted by the return of experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last three matches due to injury.
Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(wk), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players:
MI: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar