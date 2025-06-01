IPL 2025 | MI recover from early blows to post 203/7 against PBKS in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) put up a competitive total of 203 after a shaky start against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The innings began on shaky ground with Rohit Sharma falling early, but Tilak Varma and Jonny Bairstow anchored the innings before Bairstow was dismissed in the seventh over, caught by Josh Inglis.

Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav looked set for big scores but both were dismissed for 44, falling just short of their half-centuries. Varma was removed by Kyle Jamieson, while Suryakumar was trapped by Yuzvendra Chahal, providing a much needed break for PBKS and halting MI’s momentum midway.

Captain Hardik Pandya failed to make a big impact, scoring only 15 off 13 deliveries. But it was Naman Dhir’s explosive knock - 37 off just 18 ball - that lifted MI beyond the 200 mark. His late knocks helped MI push past the 200 mark. Despite his efforts to stay on until the end, Dhir was caught out with just three balls of the innings remaining.

The match started over two hours late due to rain, but no overs were lost.