IPL 2025 | MI steady innings after early blow against PBKS in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) reach 65/1 in 6 overs after being made to bat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Despite losing opener Rohit Sharma early, Tilak Varma and Jonny Bairstow steadied the innings. Sharma was dismissed by Marcus Stoinis in the third over.
Rain delayed the match by over two hours, however, no overs were lost.
Earlier, PBKS won the toss and opted to bowl against MI.
“We’ve recovered pretty well. Everyone is in high spirits. Environment is top notch. Chahal back,” said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer following the toss.
“We would have bowled as well. It [the pitch] has gotten flatter over the last couple of years. Playing a crucial game after a one day break is tough. Reece Topley replaces Richard Gleeson,” MI captain Hardik Pandya said.
The winner of this clash will claim a place in the IPL 2025 final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) await.
However, just as the players and umpires walked out for an on-time start, the rain arrived yet again, forcing everyone back off the field. The covers came on for the second time, and the start has been delayed.
Earlier, a light drizzle in Ahmedabad had prompted the ground staff to cover the entire square. But with five minutes to go for the scheduled start, the covers began to come off, raising hopes of a timely start, until the weather intervened again.
PBKS will be looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, while MI will be aiming to continue the momentum, having edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling Eliminator on Friday.
The two teams have faced each other 32 times in IPL history. MI have won 17 of those encounters, while PBKS have claimed victory in 15. This season, the teams are evenly matched, with one win each in their head-to-head meetings.
Punjab will be boosted by the return of experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last three matches due to injury.
Playing XI
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Reece Topley
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(wk), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact players:
MI: Ashwani Kumar, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar