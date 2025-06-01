IPL 2025 | PBKS opt to bowl against MI as rain delays start of Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“We’ve recovered pretty well. Everyone is in high spirits. Environment is top notch. Chahal back,” said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer following the toss.

“We would have bowled as well. It [the pitch] has gotten flatter over the last couple of years. Playing a crucial game after a one day break is tough. Reece Topley replaces Richard Gleeson,” MI captain Hardik Pandya said.

The winner of this clash will claim a place in the IPL 2025 final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) await.

However, just as the players and umpires walked out for an on-time start, the rain arrived yet again, forcing everyone back off the field. The covers came on for the second time, and the start has been delayed.

Earlier, a light drizzle in Ahmedabad had prompted the ground staff to cover the entire square. But with five minutes to go for the scheduled start, the covers began to come off, raising hopes of a timely start, until the weather intervened again.