IPL 2025 | PBKS win toss, opt to bowl against MI in Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“We’ve recovered pretty well. Everyone is in high spirits. Environment is top notch. Chahal back,” said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer following the toss.

“We would have bowled as well. It [the pitch] has gotten flatter over the last couple of years. Playing a crucial game after a one day break is tough. Reece Topley replaces Richard Gleeson,” MI captain Hardik Pandya said.

The winner of this clash will claim a place in the IPL 2025 final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) await.

PBKS will be looking to bounce back after a crushing defeat to RCB in Qualifier 1, while MI will be aiming to continue the momentum, having edged past Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling Eliminator on Friday.

The two teams have faced each other 32 times in IPL history. MI have won 17 of those encounters, while PBKS have claimed victory in 15. This season, the teams are evenly matched, with one win each in their head-to-head meetings.

Punjab will be boosted by the return of experienced spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed the last three matches due to injury.