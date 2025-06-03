IPL 2025 Final | PBKS hold edge against RCB as Kohli falls for 43

Punjab Kings (PBKS) struck early in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, setting the tone for a fiery contest.
Kyle Jamieson gave PBKS the perfect start by removing RCB opener Phil Salt for 16 in just the second over. But the early blow didn’t rattle RCB for long as Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal began to rebuild steadily.
Just as Agarwal looked to settle in, Yuzvendra Chahal derailed the momentum, dismissing him for 24.
Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar then added 40 for the third wicket. Patidar looked to step on the gas, hitting Jamieson for a six but the New Zealander had the last laugh, trapping him leg before for 26, leaving RCB at 96/3.
Liam Livingstone then joined Kohli and the duo took 14 off Chahal's last over as RCB reached 125/3 after 14 overs.
Kohli looked on course for another fifty but a brilliant return catch by Azmatullah Omarzai saw him return to the dugout for 43 as RCB slumped to 131/4 in the 15th over.
Earlier, PBKS won the toss and chose to bowl first against RCB.
“Not just another game. It’s a big final. Going to be a tremendous feeling,” said PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer.
RCB captain Rajat Patidar said that he too wanted to bowl first.
“Just another game for us, we will try give our best,” he said.
This is a rematch of the first Qualifier, where RCB outplayed PBKS with a dominant eight-wicket win to book their spot in the final. PBKS bounced back by defeating five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2, earning another shot at RCB as both teams aim for their first-ever IPL trophy.
RCB are playing their fourth final, still chasing their first title after falling short in all three previous attempts. PBKS, on the other hand, are in their first final since 2014 and are also hoping to lift the trophy for the first time.
The weather has been unpredictable, with light drizzle coming and going through the afternoon.
In their previous clash, PBKS' batting lineup fell apart against RCB’s bowling. But in Qualifier 2, just when the match looked like it was slipping away, captain Shreyas Iyer turned the tide with a blazing unbeaten 87 off 41 balls, leading the Kings to the final.
Now, with both teams one step away from history, neither side will want to stumble at the final hurdle.
Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact subs:
RCB: Rasikh Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Tim Seifert, Swapnil Singh, Suyash Sharma
PBKS: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Harpreet Brar