IPL 2025 Final | PBKS hold edge against RCB as Kohli falls for 43

Punjab Kings (PBKS) struck early in the IPL 2025 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, setting the tone for a fiery contest.

Kyle Jamieson gave PBKS the perfect start by removing RCB opener Phil Salt for 16 in just the second over. But the early blow didn’t rattle RCB for long as Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal began to rebuild steadily.

Just as Agarwal looked to settle in, Yuzvendra Chahal derailed the momentum, dismissing him for 24.

Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar then added 40 for the third wicket. Patidar looked to step on the gas, hitting Jamieson for a six but the New Zealander had the last laugh, trapping him leg before for 26, leaving RCB at 96/3.

Liam Livingstone then joined Kohli and the duo took 14 off Chahal's last over as RCB reached 125/3 after 14 overs.

Kohli looked on course for another fifty but a brilliant return catch by Azmatullah Omarzai saw him return to the dugout for 43 as RCB slumped to 131/4 in the 15th over.