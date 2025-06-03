IPL 2025 Final | PBKS lose Priyansh Arya in chase of 191 against RCB

Earlier, a brilliant final over by Arshdeep Singh in which he grabbed three wickets and gave away just three runs restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 190/9 in the IPL 2025 final against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kyle Jamieson had given PBKS the perfect start by removing RCB opener Phil Salt for 16 in just the second over. But the early blow didn’t rattle RCB for long as Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal began to rebuild steadily.

Just as Agarwal looked to settle in, Yuzvendra Chahal derailed the momentum, dismissing him for 24.

Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar then added 40 for the third wicket. Patidar looked to step on the gas, hitting Jamieson for a six but the New Zealander had the last laugh, trapping him leg before for 26, leaving RCB at 96/3.

Liam Livingstone then joined Kohli and the duo took 14 off Chahal's last over.

Kohli looked on course for another fifty but a brilliant return catch by Azmatullah Omarzai saw him return to the dugout for 43 as RCB slumped to 131/4 in the 15th over.

After Kohli's dismissal, Jitesh Sharma offered RCB a flicker of hope with a quickfire cameo, aided by Livingstone. Jamieson was smashed for 23 in the 17th over but also managed to remove Livingstone with a sharp delivery that rapped his pads, trapping him LBW.

Then Vijaykumar Vyshak struck a crucial blow in the 18th over. Though RCB’s DRS saved Sharma once, Vyshak had the final say. With the very next ball, he sent Sharma back to the dugout for a breezy 24 off 10 balls, further dampening RCB's hopes of crossing the 200 mark.