IPL 2025 Updates | CSK vs MI: Noor dazzles on Chennai debut as Mumbai crawl to 155/9

Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed starred on his Chennai Super Kings debut with a four-wicket haul as the hosts restricted arch-rivals Mumbai Indians to 155/9 in the IPL season opener at Chepauk on Sunday.
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first in the high-profile clash between the league’s two most successful teams. The hosts struck early, with Khaleel Ahmed dismissing former MI captain Rohit Sharma in the first over and England’s Will Jacks in the fifth.
A steady rebuild from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav was cut short as CSK’s spinners reduced more than half of Mumbai’s side before they could reach 100. A late cameo from former CSK bowler Deepak Chahar helped MI finish at 155/9.
Ashwin, Khaleel limit Mumbai to 52/3 in powerplay
Mumbai Indians finished the powerplay at 52/3 after Khaleel removed Sharma for a duck and South African wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton for 13. Ravichandran Ashwin, returning to CSK after a decade, dismissed Jacks for seven to give the hosts the early advantage.
Suryakumar, Tilak rebuild; Noor strikes back
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied MI with a 50-run stand off 34 balls, but Chennai’s spinners wrested back control.
Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, making his CSK debut, removed Suryakumar for 29 in the 11th over before striking twice in the 13th. He dismissed a well-set Tilak for 31 and debutant wicketkeeper Robin Minz for three, leaving Mumbai reeling at 96/6 at the end of 13 overs.
Dubbed the IPL’s El Clásico, the clash between the two five-time title winners, follows Sunrisers Hyderabad’s 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals earlier in the day.
For the hosts, Ahmad, Australian pacer Nathan Ellis, and Indian left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed have made their CSK debuts, while veteran spinner Ashwin donned the yellow jersey again for the first time since 2015.
For Mumbai, Rickelton, Minz and Satyanarayana Raju have made their IPL debuts, while Will Jacks (formerly with RCB) and Mitchell Santner (formerly with CSK) feature for the first time in Mumbai colours.
For CSK, MS Dhoni will be the cynosure of all eyes once again, having remained with the team since the inception of the IPL in 2008.
On the other hand, the absence of India bowling spearhead Bumrah could be acutely felt in the MI ranks as the right-arm pacer remains on a comeback trail from a back-related issue which has kept him sidelined so far this year.
Bumrah is expected to miss the initial stages of this IPL and his absence will leave MI without their lethal weapon in the death overs, presenting the management with a headache to work with other options and strategies.
MI will also be without regular skipper Pandya for this clash as the India all-rounder serves a one-match ban for the team's slow over-rate in their final league match last year.
The CSK-MI rivalry has produced some of the IPL’s most iconic battles—Malinga vs Dhoni, Bravo vs Rohit, Tendulkar, Raina, Jadeja, Pandya. As both teams look to start their campaigns on a strong note, another fierce contest awaits.
Playing XI
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju.