IPL 2025 Updates | CSK vs MI: Noor dazzles on Chennai debut as Mumbai crawl to 155/9

Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed starred on his Chennai Super Kings debut with a four-wicket haul as the hosts restricted arch-rivals Mumbai Indians to 155/9 in the IPL season opener at Chepauk on Sunday.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad opted to bowl first in the high-profile clash between the league’s two most successful teams. The hosts struck early, with Khaleel Ahmed dismissing former MI captain Rohit Sharma in the first over and England’s Will Jacks in the fifth.

A steady rebuild from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav was cut short as CSK’s spinners reduced more than half of Mumbai’s side before they could reach 100. A late cameo from former CSK bowler Deepak Chahar helped MI finish at 155/9.

Ashwin, Khaleel limit Mumbai to 52/3 in powerplay

Mumbai Indians finished the powerplay at 52/3 after Khaleel removed Sharma for a duck and South African wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton for 13. Ravichandran Ashwin, returning to CSK after a decade, dismissed Jacks for seven to give the hosts the early advantage.

Suryakumar, Tilak rebuild; Noor strikes back

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma steadied MI with a 50-run stand off 34 balls, but Chennai’s spinners wrested back control.

Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed, making his CSK debut, removed Suryakumar for 29 in the 11th over before striking twice in the 13th. He dismissed a well-set Tilak for 31 and debutant wicketkeeper Robin Minz for three, leaving Mumbai reeling at 96/6 at the end of 13 overs.