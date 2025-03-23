Two sessions a day at his academy in Patna, 'calm' Kishan turns round corner for SRH

HYDERABAD: Perhaps, 2024 was a year that Ishan Kishan would like to forget in a hurry. Or perhaps not.

The 26-year-old's story of redemption is way more compelling than his stylish 45-ball-century on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut in the IPL against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

"The nervousness was there. Looking at the team, Pat (Cummins) and the coach gave me a lot of confidence. The environment is so calm. I just enjoyed my time in the middle," Kishan said after collecting his Player of the Match trophy for his maiden IPL ton.

Around this time last year, Kishan was dropped from the central contracts as the national selectors and BCCI top brass felt he had no time for the Ranji Trophy.