Two sessions a day at his academy in Patna, 'calm' Kishan turns round corner for SRH

HYDERABAD: Perhaps, 2024 was a year that Ishan Kishan would like to forget in a hurry. Or perhaps not.
The 26-year-old's story of redemption is way more compelling than his stylish 45-ball-century on his Sunrisers Hyderabad debut in the IPL against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.
"The nervousness was there. Looking at the team, Pat (Cummins) and the coach gave me a lot of confidence. The environment is so calm. I just enjoyed my time in the middle," Kishan said after collecting his Player of the Match trophy for his maiden IPL ton.
Around this time last year, Kishan was dropped from the central contracts as the national selectors and BCCI top brass felt he had no time for the Ranji Trophy.
From being among the top three keeper-batters in the country, alongside Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, he was left behind, forced to learn a lesson or two.
Suddenly, he had a lot of time, and by his own admission, it was well spent.
"I had a lot of time, I was practising a lot, worked hard on my batting. The preparation was good," he said.
Indeed, it was.
Unlike previous years, when he mainly trained at Mumbai Indians’ ground in Ghansoli, this time, he invested his hard-earned money into building his own cricket academy in his hometown, Patna.
"He trained in two sessions every day. The morning session focused on cricket skills at his academy, lasting two to three hours and being very intense. In the evening, he would either do gym workouts or speed training for one to two hours," a source who witnessed Kishan's hard work said.
To address technical flaws, his evenings were spent analysing his own videos.
"Apart from this, he worked extensively on his mental game by analysing his own videos."
Unlike previous years, when his India commitments kept him constantly on the move, this time, his break from cricket before the domestic season was spent entirely at home with his family.
"He chose to train at his own academy in Patna, never travelling elsewhere, which allowed him to stay focused and put in consistent, dedicated work in his own environment," the source added.
His skipper, Pat Cummins, had the highest praise for him, "Ishan today was incredible. Just trying to play with freedom. The boys have created a blueprint for the rest of the year."
Kishan, in turn, could not stop gushing about his captain.
"Pat – he knows what's there for the team. We have to enjoy whatever your game plan is. You have to plan accordingly, don't be afraid of getting out."
Ishan Kishan is back—and in a regal manner.